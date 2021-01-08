2 weeks to end of his tenure, U.S. House judiciary chair seeks impeachment of Trump

U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said he supports bringing impeachment charges against President Donald Trump immediately and removing him from office.

“I am once again urging that the President be impeached and removed from office,’’ Nadler said on Thursday.

“We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor.’’

Thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results.

The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building.

The attack came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results.

Nadler said Trump is responsible for inciting the riot, breach at the Capitol Building.

Earlier…