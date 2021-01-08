Capitol Protest: Rioters fulfilled the wishes of an infantile, unpatriotic President

By Nwafor Sunday

Michelle Obama, wife of former U.S president, Barack Obama, has said that those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, to disrupt the certification process of Joe Biden’s victory, did so to fulfill the wishes of an infantile and unpatriotic president.

She was reacting to reports alleging the death of an unidentified woman, shot during the protest. A good number of police officers were injured with about 50 hospitalised. Properties were destroyed and laws violated.

Michelle said: “I woke up yesterday elated by the news of Reverend Raphael Warnock’s election victory. He’ll be Georgia’s first Black senator, and I was heartened by the idea that the Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church—the home parish of Dr. King and a spiritual and organizational hub during the Civil Rights Movement—would be representing his state in the United States Senate.

“In just a few hours, though, my heart had fallen harder and faster than I can remember. Like all of…