Cleric seeks God’s intervention as COVID-19 rages on

A Kaduna-based Pastor, Yohana Buru, has called on religious leaders and traditional rulers to intensify prayers for God’s intervention to end the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Buru, General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Fellowship Ministry, Sabon Tasha-Kaduna, made the call in an interview with Newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

The clergyman noted that prayer was the only solution to the problems bedevilling the country such as banditry, kidnapping, insurgency among others.

He said that as the world battles to contain COVID-19, all religious leaders and traditional rulers, especially in Africa, should embark on ceaseless prayers for God to save the universe from the rampaging pandemic.

The pastor also urged citizens to abide by the NCDC’s directive of maintaining physical distancing, use of facemasks and hand sanitisers to check the spread of the virus.

According to him, the increasing rate of infection and the death toll from the virus is becoming…