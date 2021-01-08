EndSARS: Man, 47, demands N50m compensation for being unlawfully paraded by police

A 47-year-old man, Anthony Ogbevon, on Friday, approached the Edo Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Victims of SARS and Related Abuses in Benin, seeking financial compensation of N50 million.

In seeking for the compensation, Ogbevon alleged that he was wrongly paraded as a criminal suspect by the Police on June 8, 2020.

Narrating his ordeal, the petitioner, said he was arrested and dragged to the police station by some vigilante group on the allegation that he was a kidnapper because he refused to grant them their request.

He said that when the police arrived, instead of investigating the said allegation, he was arrested, detained, and paraded alongside other criminal suspects, just as his vehicle was also impounded by the police.

“It is a case of unlawful seizure of my vehicle. After the arrest, the police did not wait to investigate before they paraded me as a kidnapper and an armed robber.

“I was arrested on Sunday, June 7, 2020. On Monday, June 8, I was one of those…