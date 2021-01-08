Group throws weight behind management of FCMB over blackmail

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A socio-cultural group, Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI), Thursday, threw weight behind the management of First City Monument Bank, FCMB, over blackmail arising from a paternity saga that allegedly led to the death of one Tunde Thomas on December 16, 2020, which the former Managing Director of the Bank, Adams Nuru, is currently being accused as part of his death.

The group made its stance known in a statement signed by the National President, Ambassador Akinyele Olasunbo, where it disabused the minds of customers over the issue that has been trending and generating reactions, describing it as cheap blackmail by some persons who have taken advantage to smear integrity of the bank.

According to the statement, ‘enemies’ of the bank are using the issue to destroy late Thomas’ reputation instead of allowing his soul to rest in peace, and as a socio-cultural group, it would not allow that to continue, rather unravel the truth behind the…