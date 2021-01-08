Increased testing will enable understanding of burden – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) says increasing national testing capacity for COVID-19 will enable understanding of its burden.

The Head of Department, Surveillance and Epidemiology Department, NCDC, Mrs Elsie Ilori, made this known on Thursday in Abuja at a briefing by the Presidential Tasks Force on COVID-19.

Ilori noted that in the last 24 hours, Nigeria recorded 1,664 new confirmed cases.

“Last week, over 40,000 tests were done. This is more than 10 per cent increase in the testing done the week before.

“Since the start of the outbreak, we have worked tirelessly to achieve this (increased testing) through rapid expansion of laboratories and increased surveillance activities.

“This is enabling prompt detection of cases even at our points of entry,” she said.

She said that increase in confirmed cases remained a cause for concern.

“There is therefore need for stricter adherence to nonh-parmaceutical interventions such as proper use of face masks,…