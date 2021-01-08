NANS gives Makinde 72hrs to address alleged brutality of Amotekun corps on residents

By Adeola Badru

Following the backlash that trailed the operations of the Western States Security Network, codenamed: Amotekun, the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), has given a 72-hour ultimatum to the Oyo State Government to set up machinery for the reorientation of operatives of the corps.

The ultimatum was on the heels of series of alleged misdeeds of some operatives of the corps since its inauguration by Governor Seyi Makinde in the state.

The students’ body, in a statement jointly signed by the association’s chairman in the state, Comrade Oluwafunmbi Mayowa Opakunle; General Secretary, Comrade Ojetola Babatunde; Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeleke Quadri and made available to Saturday Vanguard, stated that the Amotekun corps had over the time shown that they needed additional orientation on modern security approaches and their relationship with the masses, for proper cohabitation and navigation of…