NIMC resumes NIN enrolment nationwide

As Staff suspend strike

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it has resumed normal enrolment services for the National Identity Number (NIN) at its centres nationwide.

This followed the suspension of its two-day strike action by the staff of the Commission which commenced on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Commission, signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, all the glitches experienced since January 6, 2021, had been sorted out before the resumption of the enrolment exercise by the striking staff.

Recall that the enrolment services at NIMC centres were temporarily disrupted when the local chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) of NIMC embarked on industrial action on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, immediately after their congress.

However, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali (Pantami), promptly intervened in the matter and assured the…