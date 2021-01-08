Pfizer-funded research claims vaccine might be effective against new coronavirus strains

The efficacy of the Pfizer Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine (official name BNT162b2) might sustain against the newly-detected mutant strains from the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa, a group of U.S. scientists said in a research paper.The paper was published on the BioRxiv website for biology research on Thursday.
The research was conducted by scientists from University of Texas Medical Branch and funded by Pfizer and BioNTech, as stated in the Acknowledgments section.“Rapidly spreading variants of SARS-CoV-2 that have arisen in the UK and South Africa share the spike N501Y substitution.
“We generated isogenic N501 and Y501 SARS-CoV-2. Sera of 20 participants in a previously reported trial of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 had equivalent neutralising titers to the N501 and Y501 viruses,” the paper’s abstract read.
The website’s headline warns, however, that the report is preliminary and has not yet been peer-reviewed, and, therefore, should not be…
