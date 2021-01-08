Sanwo-Olu cancels ongoing appointment of VC, orders fresh process

…Fresh process to conducted within 45days

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor and Visitor to Lagos State University (LASU), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The Governor further directed that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should commence immediately.

In a statement on Friday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the Governor’s decision on the cancellation came after a thorough investigation and stakeholders engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.

According to the statement, “Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice-Chancellor by the Governing Council. After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University…