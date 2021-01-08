Trump considering pardoning himself — New York Times

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering pardoning himself in the final days of his administration, according to the New York Times.

The paper cited two anonymous sources said to be privy to Trump discussing the subject with his aides.

In several conversations since the Nov. 3 election, Trump has told advisers he is considering giving himself a pardon, the news outlet reported on Thursday.

The president is reportedly weighing both the legal and political implication of a self-pardon.

However, the paper could not confirm whether he has raised the topic since his supporters invaded the Capitol Hill on Wednesday, and forced a lockdown.

Vice President Mike Pence was presiding over certification of the Nov. 3 election in Congress when the mob stormed the building in Washington.

The incident occurred after Trump addressed his supporters at a “Save America” rally where he repeated unsubstantiated claims that the election was rigged against…