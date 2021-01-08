Workers salary deduction temporary ― Kano govt

Kano state government has said that deduction of its workers’ salaries for November and December 2020 was temporary.

Malam Muhammed Garba, Commissioner for Information said this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

Garba reaffirmed government’s commitment to the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants.

According to him, deduction in November and December workers’ salary is a temporary measure, informed by the drop in federal allocation and dwindling internally generated revenue occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the deduction was necessary to keep the government going, in the face of prevailing economic recession facing the country.

He pointed out that the state government took the measure instead of contemplating paying half salary, in batches or layoff as witnessed in other states.

The commissioner further said; “similar temporary measure was taken, including cut in the allowances for all…