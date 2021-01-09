China to counter ‘unjustified’ foreign trade laws

China’s Ministry of Commerce, on Saturday, published new rules for countering “unjustified” laws and restrictions imposed by foreign countries on Chinese companies and citizens.

This is as economic relations between Beijing and Washington deteriorate.

The rules on “unjustified extra-territorial application of foreign legislation” were posted on department’s website and established a “working mechanism” to assess the legal implications of such incidents.

According to the notice, a Chinese person or organisation that is restricted by foreign legislation from “engaging in normal economic, trade and related activity with a third state or its citizens,” may report it to the commerce department within 30 days.

The commerce department will then assess a case for its potential violation of international law, impact on China’s sovereignty and national security as well as the impact on Chinese citizens.

When a citizen or other organisation “suffers significant…