FG empowers 27,000 youths with N1.62bn in Jigawa

By Aliyu Dangida— DUTSE

Governor Muhammed Badaru of Jigawa State has revealed that the Federal Government has empowered 27,000 youths with N1.62 billion in the last three months.

Speaking at the flagging off of the Extended Special Works Programme (ESWP) of 774,000 jobs by the Minister of Water Resources in Dutse, Governor Badaru said the programme had yielded positive impacts on the youths’ lives.

He added that each of the beneficiaries of the scheme, an initiative of the Federal Government aimed at reducing unemployment and redundancy among the teeming youths, will receive N20,000 for three months.

Badaru explained the 1,000 youths were drawn across the 27 existing local governments of Jigawa State, as beneficiaries of the programme.

He added that the government had selected five local governments and conducted a pilot scheme, which was later extended it to other local…