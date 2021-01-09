I thought Chukwu didn’t like me — Odiye

By Jacob Ajom,

One of Nigeria’s most celebrated central defenders in the 1980s Godwin Odiye has divulged one of his long-kept secrets when he disclosed that at the beginning of his association with his former teammate and captain, Christian Chukwu, who was his roommate at the national team camp, he did not know his partner.

Odiye said this while contributing to the programme, “The Sports Parliament’ on NTA Thursday night, put together by a member of the 1980 AFCON winning Green Eagles squad, Segun Odegbami in celebration of his former captain and Nigeria’s most celebrated footballer, Christian Chukwu who turned 70, a few days earlier.

Odiye recalled, “Each time we retired to our room he (Chukwu) hardly talked. Indeed, even during a conversation, he spoke very little,” adding, “initially, I thought he didn’t like me.”

But that was the man Chukwu, described severally by the numerous stars of African football who participated in the programme as…