US Capitol Hill rioters could face ‘strong punishments’ as more arrests made

A man whose image went viral during the US Capitol siege was arrested on Saturday, US officials confirmed, as the country’s security forces continued to bring criminal charges against the suspected rioters.

Jacob Chansley, who wore a horned helmet and carried a spear inside the Capitol building, and is a supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, was charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

He was brought in on Saturday after making contact with the FBI two days earlier to voluntarily speak to law enforcement. “Chansley said that he came as part of a group effort with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, at the request of the President that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6, 2021,” the Department of Justice said in a release.

Adam Johnson, 36, from Florida was also arrested on Friday after he was…