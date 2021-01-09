We’ll resist attempts to ridicule Akwa— Kinsmen

By Davies Iheamnachor—PORT HARCOURT

The people of Oron in Akwa Ibom State, the home country of the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Effiong Akwa, has stated that they would resist any attempt by any other ethnic group in the Niger Delta to ridicule their son in office.

The Oron Union, Port Harcourt Branch, disclosed this in a statement by Sir Ndekhedehe Uno, President; Etim Asuquo, Secretary, and Chief O. E. Otu, Patron, tagged “Barr. Effiong Akwa NDDC Appointment, Putting the Records Straight.”

They expressed regret that at a time other regions were expressing solidarity and demonstrating camaraderie, the Niger Delta was still engrossed in clannish and divisive posturing championed by politicians who have failed the region in all ramifications.

It read: “The recent uproar over the appointment of our son, Effiong Akwa as the Interim Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is despicable, to say the least,…