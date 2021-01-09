We’re not a killer squad ― Comptroller Kolo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Comptroller of Customs in charge of Ogun 1 Area Command, Peter Chad Kolo has declared that his Command is not a killer squad but a revenue-generating agent operating under the rules and guidelines set up by the federal government.

Comptroller Kolo stated this during his courtesy visits to Alake and the Paramount Ruller of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Agura of Gbagura, Oba Saburi Babajide Bakre and the Olu of Kobape, Oba Olufemi Allen-Taylor.

According to him, the Nigeria Customs Service is not a blood tasting organisation but a government agent that works under laid down rules and regulations hence, the need for traditional rulers and all necessary stakeholders to join hands and support the Customs.

Kolo, therefore, appealed to all the traditional rulers to educate and enlighten their subjects particularly, smugglers and the youths on the need to see Customs Officers as friends who are working for the economic…