Zimbabwe extends alcohol ban to supermarkets

Supermarkets in Zimbabwe are no longer permitted to sell alcohol during the coronavirus lockdown as authorities step up measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Under the lockdown regulations, announced last Saturday, bottle stores and bars were banned from operating during the 30-day lockdown which began on Jan. 5.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, was quoted by state-run Chronicle newspaper on Saturday as saying supermarkets are not allowed to sell alcohol.

Ziyambi added that only hotels can sell alcohol to their residents.

“If there’s a bottle store in a supermarket it’s supposed to be closed,’’ said Ziyambi.

“Bottle stores and bars are potentially hazardous places for the spread of COVID-19.

“Generally, alcohol leads to non-compliance.

“Our aim is to ensure that people comply and stay at home and we arrest new infections.’’

Other measures adopted to curtail the spread of the virus include a ban…