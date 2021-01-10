COVID-19 Vaccine: Rate of infection to determine distribution — NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA), has announced a distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, saying that the rate of infection in each state was the criterion used in the distribution.

It revealed the plan alongside the publication of the latest infection rates for the disease by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on its verified website on Saturday.

NCDC said it recorded 1, 585 new infections of the deadly Coronavirus with additional eight coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), quoted the centre as saying that the country’s COVID -19 infections increased from 97,478 on Jan.8 to 99,063 on Saturday, indicating 1,585 new infections, and with eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Based on the rate on infection in the states, the distribution list of the COVID-19 vaccine indicated that Kano State will receive 3,557; Lagos, 3,131; Katsina, 2,361; Kaduna, 2,074;…