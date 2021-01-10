Esther Uzodinma: We’ve lost a ‘general’, fighter — ActionAid

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, in Nigerian continues to mourn the sudden demise of a renowned activist and Convener of the Civil Society ‘Situation Room NG and Founder Proactive Gender Initiatives, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Friday, expressed the heavy heart and described her as a ‘general’ and fighter whom it has lost.

This was stated by the Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, in a chat with Vanguard, while recalling the impact the late Uzoma made on humanity before her departure on that fateful day.

Her death was made known in a statement released by the Civil Society ‘Situation Room NG on Wednesday after surgery in Abuja.

Obi said: “The passing away of Esther Uzodinma is painful. I have not been able to find the word for it. She is such a passionate and dynamic fighter and that is a ‘general’ going home.

“We condole with her family and all comrades for a comrade going home. It is such a big loss as a fighter for human rights, and…