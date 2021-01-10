Ethiopian Airlines get Airbus commendation

By Jimoh Babatunde

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, has expressed the airline’s appreciation to Airbus, the largest aircraft manufacturer, for deeming it fit to recognise the role it played and is still playing in the COVID- 19 Global Pandemic Crisis.

Airbus recently gave an award to Ethiopian Airlines for the unique agility and resilience that it displayed amid the COVID 19 global crisis.

Speaking on the award, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said: “We at Ethiopian are immensely delighted that one of the top companies in the world, Airbus, has recognised the efforts of the management and employees of Ethiopian Airlines unique agility and resilience amid the COVID 19 global crisis.

“We were there when the world needed us most. I would like to express my gratitude to the over 17,000 hardworking Ethiopian employees and management team.”