Federal Fire Service blacklists Nasarawa town

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Following the incessant attacks on firefighters in Mararaba, a town in Nasarawa state bordering the Federal Capital Territory FCT, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Ibrahim Alhaji Liman has suspended further operations in the town.

Spokesperson of the Service, SF Ugo Huan in a statement on Sunday said the decision to blacklist the town followed the latest attack on operatives and fire fighting appliances last Thursday.

The statement reads; “The Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim MIFireE has condemned in strong terms, the attack on the men of the Service at Mararaba in Nasarawa State.

“The sad event took place on Thursday, 7th January 2021 in Aku village behind police post in Mararaba, Nasarawa state.

“The Nyanya station of the Federal Fire Service in the FCT which is close to Mararaba in Nasarawa State received a fire call at 11:50 am and quickly responded, arriving the area at 11:55…