Five commercial drivers feared killed by soldiers over N100 bribe







By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

No fewer than five persons have been feared killed in Ilesha-Baruba in Baruten local government area of Kwara State on Friday while several others were severely injured during a bloody clash between the soldiers and the commercial drivers.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the clash was prompted by the blunt refusal of one of the commercial drivers to part with N100 bribe as allegedly demanded by one of the soldiers.

The soldiers, Vanguard gathered had mounted roadblock on the Ilesha-sinawu road leading to Ilesha Baruba last Friday being a market day to allegedly extort money from the commercial drivers going to the market as was their tradition.

Trouble, however, started when this particular commercial driver bluntly refused to part with N100 to the soldiers, claiming that he had paid them six times while going to Sinawu market and so he could no longer part with his money.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper