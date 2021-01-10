From Omoluabi to LivingTrust: A Lesson in Value Creation





By Remi Ladigbolu

Any time a record of the outstanding successes of Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led administration in Osun State is being compiled, the story of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc will definitely hold a pride of place. The reason is not farfetched. The decision of the state to cede its majority shareholding in the bank to a private equity investor earlier this year has proven to be one of the best decisions any government could ever make.

It was therefore not a surprise when a similar progressive decision was taken by the Osun State Governor on the ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

Since the bank, originally known as Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, was taken over by leading pan-African financial services provider, Cititrust Holdings Plc, in May last year, it has recorded tremendous achievements, which has not only won it several recognitions, but also catapulted…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper