IGR: Gombe govt generates N8.4bn in 2020

The Gombe Internal Revenue Service generated N8.4 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2020.

Malam Abubakar Tata, Chairman of the service, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Saturday.

According to him, since the creation of the state in 1996, it is the first time of generating such revenue, in spite of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He attributed the development to the encouragement and the motivation given to the staff of the service by Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

Giving a further account of his one-year stewardship, Tata said when he came on board in February 2020, he found out there were only six directorates on the board and he created additional ones for optimum service.

He mentioned that the last time members of staff of the service were trained was in 2013.

Tata noted that he organised trainings within and outside the state to build the capacity of over 120 staff, as a tool to enable better performance in cash…