Kaigama condemns kidnapping of catholic priests

Most Rev. Dr Ignatius Kaigama, Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, has condemned incessant kidnapping of catholic priests and other ministers of God, describing it as molestation of the church.

Kaigama, in his homily on Sunday at St. Anthony’s Parish, Yangoji, Abuja, said an act of kidnapping was criminal, ungodly and degrading to humanity.

Kaigama, who spoke at a mass to mark Solemnity of Baptism of the Lord, said it should be clear to the kidnapers that the mission of Catholic Church was to bring good news to the needy and poor.

“Whatever may be the motive of the kidnappers, monetary or sheer intimidation, it should be clear to those engaged in such nefarious activities that the Catholic Church brings good news to the poor through huge sacrifices.

“She complements the government’s efforts through her selfless social, educational and medical services to the needy, so molesting the Church is molesting the needy.

“Whatever the Catholic Church…