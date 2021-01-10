Lagos police arrests traffic robbers, impounds 43 motorcycles

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command has impounded 43 motorcycles, three vehicles just as it has arrested two traffic robbers in the state.

The motorcycles were impounded for plying prohibited routes in Alausa Business District, Ikeja while the vehicles were impounded for covering to their number plates.

Again, the Command has also directed its operatives to go after unregistered vehicles, vehicles with covered numbers plates, fake number plates and unauthorised use of siren in the state.

The Spokesperson of the Command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the suspected traffic robbers were arrested along Ogudu/Alapere by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command over the weekend.

The suspects both males were Dada Owolabi 52 and Kolawole Olawoye, 25 who were arrested at different incidences at about 10 pm and both are assisting the Police to apprehend other fleeing members of their gangs.

The Spokesperson said the…