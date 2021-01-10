Let’s adopt Chinese model to tackle poverty— Sagagi, economists

*Says AfCFTA needs Biden’s support to succeed

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

Professor Murtala Sagagi is a lecturer at Dangote Business School, Bayero University, Kano. In this interview, the expert on global economics compares Nigeria’s relationship with the US and China under President Donald Trump, saying the country should copy the Chinese economic model to rescue millions out of poverty.

Since it is considered impossible for a country to live without the support of the United States, how would you describe Nigeria’s economic relations with the US under President Trump?

Everyone believes that Trump is a leader who has come up with his own style of governance. He believes the United States can do without any other country. This led to a crackdown on China and other European countries.

He thinks that in the past the US leaders gave a lot of money to other countries, especially in terms of jobs. He thinks the jobs should be done by Americans….