My COVID-19 experience — DTHA Speaker, Oborevwori

…says the pandemic is real

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday said he was recently knocked down by the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic but was now back on his feet, hale and hearty, saying it was not a healthy experience.

Oborevwori who made the disclosure in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, expressed gratitude to God, Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and Deltans for their support and prayers. He held that Covid -19 was real and advised Nigerians not joke with it.

Narrating his experience Oborevwori who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, said: “Weeks ago, I experienced overt Covid-19 related symptoms and promptly self-isolated before opting for Covid-19 test. The test result came out positive and medical officials began treatment. After some weeks and days of treatment, subsequent tests were run on me. Am grateful to God to…