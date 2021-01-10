PDP has no future in Nigeria — Former Adamawa Governor

Former Adamawa Governor Bala Ngillari, says Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no future in Nigeria because it is a dying party.

Ngillari said this at the state All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting on Saturday in Yola.

The former governor who defected to APC in 2020, was the PDP’s Adamawa North Senatorial Candidate at the 2019 general election.

“One of the reasons why I dumped PDP for APC is that PDP is a dying party. In fact, PDP is dead and it will be buried in 2023.

“Secondly, I don’t see PDP as an alternative for the future of Nigeria, because the contradictions in the party will make its members go to the graveyard and we will help them bury themselves.

“And the reason why I identified myself with APC is because of its laudable objectives that will take us to the promised land and give hope to our future generations,” Ngillari said.

He said that any nationalist who wanted the country to move to the next level should join APC as it has no…