Security agents need information to fight insurgents— Governor Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike— ABEOKUTA

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said the war against insurgency can only be successful if credible and adequate information were provided armed forces and other security agencies by members of the public.

Abiodun stated this at a special Church service marking this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta.

Governor Abiodun, represented by Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, noted that the insurgency being waged by the Boko Haram and others would come to an end when accurate intelligence gets to the military high command.

According to Abiodun, the war being waged by the insurgent groups are quite different from conventional warfare, hence Nigerians must give all the logistics and information backup to the armed forces.

His words: “I want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians to give our armed forces intelligence report that will assist them in…