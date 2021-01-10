SERAP to Buhari: Drop plan to borrow N895bn unclaimed dividends, dormant account balances

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately drop the plan by the Federal Government to borrow about N895 billion of unclaimed dividends and funds in dormant accounts under the guise of “patently unconstitutional and illegal Finance Act, 2020.”

SERAP maintained that the act has become necessary in order to ensure full respect for Nigerians’ right to property.

The Finance Act, signed into law by Buhari last December, would allow the government to borrow unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances owned by Nigerians in any bank in the country.

But SERAP in a letter dated January 9, 2021, by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said: “The right to property is a sacred and fundamental right. Borrowing unclaimed dividends and funds in dormant accounts amount to an illegal expropriation and would hurt poor and vulnerable Nigerians who continue to suffer under reduced public services…