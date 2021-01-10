UNIABUJA signs MoU on diabetes study

By Joseph Erunke

THE University of Abuja has entered into a partnership with Diabetes Africa, a network of health professionals, to establish a top-class educational programme on Diabetes Education that will improve the quality of care offered to diabetes patients across Africa.

A statement to this effect,Sunday,by the university’s Head, Information and Public Relations,Dr Habib Yakoob,explained that,”The partnership which will also address the dearth of Diabetologists and other health care professionals who play a critical role in the study and management of diabetes, would lead to the award of Master’s degree in Diabetes Education by the University of Abuja with support from Diabetes Africa in the form of experience, expertise and fundraising.’

“The virtual signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which took place simultaneously in the United Kingdom and University of Abuja, Nigeria, over the weekend, was also witnessed online by the Eastern African…