Varsity workers begin three-day protest over IPPIS, earned allowances

NASU, SSANU direct branches to ensure total compliance

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Non-teaching staff in the universities under the aegis of Joint Action Committee, JAC, said they will on Tuesday begin a three-day nationwide protest over the government’s handling of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, sharing formula of the Earned Allowances as well as other issues.

JAC comprises the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, has already directed all its branches to use Monday (today) to mobilize all members to ensure total compliance to the directive.

The decision to embark on the protest was arrived at on Friday night at a meeting held by the leadership of NASU and SSANU, in Abuja.

The JAC at the meeting reviewed the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, reached and signed with the Federal Government on 20th October 2020 at the Conference Room of…