ASUU expresses concern over Jan 18 resumption date

Chairmen of various chapters of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Sunday expressed concerns over resumption of academic activities on January 18 saying the institutions were not ready for safe reopening.

Tertiary institutions took a break from academic activities due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and a personal and institution welfare-related face-off with the Federal Government which has kept them out of classes for over 9 months.

According to ASUU, government has to put measures in place for the safe reopening of the schools to guarantee safety of its members who are willing to return to classes.

Dr Adebayo Oni, who is the union chairman at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta FUNAAB, said, “The lecture halls are overcrowded. As of today, in my own campus, I have not seen any facility for hand washing Who is to provide sanitisers? Do you expect lecturers to provide sanitisers for themselves? Fumigation of the environment from time to time…