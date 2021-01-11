COVID-19: Infections in Nigeria surpass 100,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria surpassed 100,000 on Jan.10 after 1,024 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of infections to 100,087.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed on its verified website on Sunday.

The NCDC regrettably reported eight additional COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours in the country.

The agency said the total number of deaths was now 1,358 and the case fatality rate was 1.5 per cent in the country.

”Abia-11, Adamawa-27, Akwa-Ibom-9, Anambra-19, Bauchi-17, Bayelsa-21, Benue-11, Borno-36, Cross River-12, Delta-52, Ebonyi-30, Edo-119, Ekiti-7, Enugu-21, FCT-107, Gombe-38, Imo -17 and Jigawa-55.

”Kaduna-55, Kano-70, Katsina-27, Kebbi-13, Kogi-2, Kwara -31, Lagos-256, Nassarawa-13, Niger -13, Ogun -35, Ondo-41, Osun -24, Oyo -54, Plateau -46, Rivers -67, Sokoto-20, Taraba-7, Yobe-8 and Zamfara-5,” it stated.

The public health agency said that the country’s active cases were 18,699,…