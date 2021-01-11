EKSU resumes online academic activities January 18 –

By
Headliners
-
2


Ekiti varsity lecturers cry out over 9 months outstanding salaries
Ekiti State University

The Senate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) has announced that the institution would resume online academic activities from January 18,  due to the second wave of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, Head, Directorate and Corporate Affairs and released to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Monday.

It said that the Senate at a virtual meeting held on Thursday, January 7, thoroughly assessed the global, national and the state government protocols and precautions to manage the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to put the health of the students and staff first.

 The Senate, according to the statement, decided that online classes would begin across all faculties in the University on Monday, Jan. 18, as continuation of the 1st semester of the 2019/2020 academic session.

“Only students who have completed payment of all prescribed fees/charges will have the opportunity to…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR