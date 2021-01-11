EKSU resumes online academic activities January 18

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, Head, Directorate and Corporate Affairs and released to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Monday.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper
The Senate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) has announced that the institution would resume online academic activities from January 18, due to the second wave of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, Head, Directorate and Corporate Affairs and released to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Monday.
It said that the Senate at a virtual meeting held on Thursday, January 7, thoroughly assessed the global, national and the state government protocols and precautions to manage the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to put the health of the students and staff first.
The Senate, according to the statement, decided that online classes would begin across all faculties in the University on Monday, Jan. 18, as continuation of the 1st semester of the 2019/2020 academic session.
“Only students who have completed payment of all prescribed fees/charges will have the opportunity to…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.