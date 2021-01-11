JAMB to prosecute offenders of admissions process

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will work with security agencies to prosecute any institution or candidate, found breaching its admission’s code of operations.

The board announced this in its latest Weekly Bulletin, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

It said that henceforth, stringent measures, including prosecution, would be taken against erring candidates or institutions once a prima facie case has been established against them.

The decision, the board explained, is part of its resolution after the management meeting on the imperative of ridding the admissions process of unwholesome practices.

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, was quoted as saying that measures were being put in place, to curb admission infractions.

He said that although the Central Admissions Process System (CAPS) had made the admission process transparent, fair, and equitable, some stakeholders were, however, working hard to…