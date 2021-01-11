Liverpool, Man United square off, other fixtures

By Temisan Amoye,

Premier League champions, Liverpool will travel to Manchester to face perennial rivals Manchester United in a highly-anticipated FA Cup fourth-round clash

Liverpool strolled 4-1 past a very youthful Aston Villa team due to a COVID-19 outbreak that swept through the midlands team, while United edged past Championship side, Watford, in a 1-0 win.

Despite Liverpool re-establishing themselves as Premier League contenders, the Reds have struggled to translate that success to the FA Cup, having last won the cup in 2006, with their last final appearance coming in 2012, where they lost 2-1 to Chelsea.

To improve that record, Liverpool would have to overcome a tough away fixture to an old rival.

Man United last tasted FA Cup success in the 2015/2016 season under Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal.

Whichever team emerges victorious can expect to face either Stockport County, West Ham or Doncaster Rovers in the fifth round.

Fellow FA Cup contenders Man City face an easier…