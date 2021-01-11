Orji Kalu hails new leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has congratulated Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States of America (USA) Prof. George Obiozor, on his election as President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued on Monday, wished the new president general success in his new role and urged Ndigbo in Nigeria and abroad to close ranks in a bid to advance the cause of the Igbo nation.

Describing Obiozor’s victory as timely and a good development, Kalu stressed that the ex-envoy’s pedigree and goodwill earned him robust support from Ndigbo worldwide.

The senate chief whip, also felicitated with the newly elected Vice-President and Secretary-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr Kingsley Lawrence and Chief Okey Emuchay respectively.

Kalu, while re-affirming his confidence in the newly elected executive committee, noted that Ndigbo are blessed with personalities, across various fields of human…