Stop managing COVID-19 patients — Oyo govt warns private health facilities

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and the COVID-19 Technical Task Force, in Oyo State, on Saturday, directed owners of private health facilities to stop managing COVID-19 cases in their facilities.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, in Ibadan, by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, and made available to newsmen.

The statement, which was addressed to Chief Executive Officers, Chief Operating Officers and Managers of private health facilities in Ibadan, Oyo state,

indicated that the directive had the backing of Prof Temitope Alonge, the chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Technical Task Force.

“No private health facility in Oyo state has been licensed to manage COVID-19 patients. Strict adherence to the laid down infection prevention and control measures will be enforced by the EOC at any private health facility,” the statement quoted Alonge as saying.

According to the statement, the…