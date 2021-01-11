Why I’m yet to construct the road to my village – Ikpeazu

…Nigeria sitting on time bomb with rising population, fewer jobs

…Enyimba Economic city ‘ll employ 600,000 youths

By Clifford Ndujihe

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu wants all hands on deck to create jobs for Nigeria’s youths. With Nigeria’s population projected to double in 2030, he said the recent #EndSARS protests would be a child’s play without employment opportunities for the youths.

This is the reason he said efforts must be made to make the Enyimba Economic City a success. He also, in this interview, spoke on the state of the nation, the challenges he is facing in Abia, his achievements and why he has not constructed the road leading to his community.

You were part of the Nigerian delegation at the Africa Investment Forum, AIF, in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2019, where you made a presentation on the Enyimba Economic City. How far has the project gone?

Nigeria went to South Africa then with two projects- the Lagos Cable Car and the…