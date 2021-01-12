COVID-19 second wave: Lagos activates oxygen plans at IDH, Yaba

..To supply 300 cylinders per day for use

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has activated an Oxygen Plant within the premises of the Infectious Diseases Hospital, IDH, Yaba to provide swift support to COVID-19 patients who require oxygen therapy.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who activated the plant on Tuesday, amid the increasing demand for oxygen at the isolation centre which is occasioned by the second wave of COVID19 infection

noted that the deployment and activation of the oxygen plant are in furtherance of the commitment of the state government to effectively respond to the pandemic.

He explained that the increased demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in the second wave of the pandemic necessitated the activation of oxygen generation capacity in the state.

While noting that the oxygen plant was built in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Abayomi explained that the oxygen from the newly installed plant would…