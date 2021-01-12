IGP inaugurates new Shinkafi area command office in Zamfara — PPRO

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, has inaugurated a new Area Command office in Shinkafi town, Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu, has said.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau, on Tuesday, Shehu said the new office, constructed by the Police Force Headquarters Abuja, was inaugurated by the state commissioner of police, Mr Abutu Yaro, on behalf of the IGP.

The IGP said that the project was part of the determination and commitment of the Federal Government to provide a conducive working environment for police officers and men so that they could discharge their mandate of safeguarding public safety, peace, and security.

“The IGP urges officers and men of the area command to make judicious use of the office and the infrastructure provided therein.

“He further enjoins the communities of the area and beyond, to appreciate the gesture by supporting the police and other…