Incompetent leadership pushing Nigeria to the brink — Coalition laments

By Omeiza Ajayi,ABUJA

The Coalition of Civil Society on Good Governance CCSG has lamented the growing incompetence of the nation’s leaders, saying the situation is fast turning Nigeria into a failed state.

Convener of the Coalition, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob and Secretary, Comrade Dahiru Al-Mustapha who stated this at a press conference Tuesday in Abuja also urged Nigerians to begin discussions on the 2023 presidency, saying there is need to elect a competent president.

Okpanachi who noted that integrity was not enough when it comes to the leadership said iheriana should rather look out for competence.

“Having integrity without competence is just like having an aim without a target. Of what importance is integrity if a man has no competence to meet the yearnings of the people?”, He queried.

According to the coalition, “It is imperative at this point to note that Nigeria has been drawn back by leadership and economic quagmire which emanate from…