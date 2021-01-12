Letter to Bishop Kukah (2)

The second part of this article focused on the twisting of the plain truth Bishop Kukah spoke to the authorities

CITIZENS have nowhere to turn to. After he assumed power, a delegation of the Catholic Bishops Conference had audience with President Buhari. In the course of our discussion, the President shared with us his frustration over the state of decay and rot that he had met.

In frustration, I vividly recalled him saying that, from the decay and neglect, it seemed as if preceding governments had been doing nothing but just eating and going to the toilet!

Looking back, one might conclude that those were happy times because at least there was food to eat and people could go to the toilet. Now, a journey to the toilet is considered by the poor an extra luxury. Our country’s inability to feed itself is one of the most dangerous signs of state failure and a trigger to violence.

Breaking the ice: From Chibok through Dapchi to Kankara

The sleepy town of Kankara, just 130…