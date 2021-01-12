NCS Apapa Command generates N518bn in 2020

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command said it generated the sum of N518, 046, 832, 016. 84 in the year 2020 and remmitted same to the federation and non-federation accounts of the Federal Government respectively.

The Comptroller, Mohammed Abba-Kura disclosed this at a media briefing held in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, the revenue profile of the command significantly increased by N94,379,835,352.53 from the N423.6 billion generated in the year 2019, indicating a 22.3 per cent rise.

“As regards anti-smuggling and in line with the provision of extant circulars, trade guidelines and enforcement of government fiscal policy measures, the Command was able to further strengthen its anti-smuggling operations against economic saboteurs.

“This was done through credible intelligence-driven operations and continuous partnership with other relevant agencies for effective port management to stem their illegitimate activities.

“Accordingly, the command made a…