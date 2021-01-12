Nigeria not failed state despite security challenges, former Delta speaker says

The former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Barrister Victor Ochei, has said that Nigeria cannot be described as a failed state despite the security challenges saying that the federal government was working assiduously to tackle such challenges.

Ochei who is also the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage in the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, said every nation across the world has its peculiar security challenges, adding that the issue of kidnapping, insurgency ad armed robbery did not emanate from the Buhari administration.

The former lawmaker who was speaking in Asaba with some newsmen said a country can only be described as a failed one when the legal tender is worthless and with complete breakdown of law and order, adding that such was not the case in Nigeria.

While accepting that more needed to be done in tackling insecurity in the country, Ochei said the Buhari administration has recorded a lot of…