Non-adherence to health, social measures worsening spread — NCDC 

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday night alerted that the non-adherence to public health and social measures by Nigerians was exacerbating the public health response efforts to limit the continued spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Disclosing this in its latest Public Health Advisory released last night, the Centre noted that Nigeria has hits an unenviable 100,087 confirmed cases, with 1,358 deaths as of 10th of January 2021,

It also alerted that since January 2021, Nigeria has recorded a consistent increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.

According to NCDC, the average number of daily confirmed cases recorded in the first week of January 2021, was higher than the cumulative cases recorded the last week of December 2020.

“While the public may be tired of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, the virus is taking advantage of the fatigue and complacency, instead gaining momentum and…